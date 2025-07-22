Negligence & infrastructural failures mar Balurghat Rly Stn; passengers frustrated

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Railway Station is facing growing criticism over repeated mismanagement and infrastructural failures, leaving passengers frustrated and local organisations demanding immediate action. Despite a series of incidents, Railway authorities appear indifferent, sparking concerns among stakeholders and residents alike.

Even train services have been irregular. One of the most pressing issues causing public inconvenience involves the Farakka Express bound for Bathinda, which has been plagued by frequent locomotive breakdowns. Several times, the train scheduled to leave in the evening has departed only the next morning, causing immense hardship to passengers. In some cases, engine failures have occurred mid-journey, leading to hours-long delays. These repeated malfunctions have raised serious questions about the adequacy of pre-departure inspections and maintenance protocols at the station.

Further complicating matters, the recently inaugurated Food Corporation of India (FCI) silo godown adjacent to the station has added a fresh set of problems. A portion of the track at the rake point reportedly caved in under the weight of a goods train. As a result, only 6 to 7 out of 42 wagons were able to reach the unloading area. Workers and truck drivers have expressed fears of a major accident if the issue is not addressed immediately.

The Eklakhi–Balurghat Railway Passengers’ Welfare and Social Development Committee, along with Silo authorities, have raised formal complaints. Committee Chairman Smritishwar Roy stated: “Balurghat lacks the most basic railway infrastructure—no engine testing facility, no spare locomotives, no additional coaches, and insufficient manpower. When will we get full terminal status?”

During a recent visit to the station, Surendra Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Katihar Division under Northeast Frontier Railway, acknowledged the track damage but attributed the responsibility to the FCI.

“The silo was constructed by FCI. We are aware of the problems and working with them for necessary repairs. The matter is under our division’s jurisdiction and action is being taken,” he said.

Though Balurghat station is included under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, tangible progress has been limited. The DRM assured that most development work would be completed within three to four months but local residents remain skeptical due to previous delays and unfulfilled promises.