Neglected Alipurduar bridges pose major mishap risk on NH 31/C

Alipurduar: Due to the negligence of the National Highway Authority, a major disaster could happen at any time on the five dilapidated bridges on National Highway 31/C in Alipurduar, one of the lifelines of road communication between the northeastern states of the country. This is the fear of the Alipurduar district administration. In the 34 km stretch of National Highway No. 31/C from Damanpur to Hasimara in the Alipurduar district, five bridges and huge potholes have developed at the entrances to the bridges. As a result, vehicles travelling on this road are at risk of accidents. Due to heavy rains across the Dooars, causing the ditches on the bridges and the road leading to the bridges to fill with water. Small private vehicles, including cargo lorries, are also falling victim to accidents when speeding over these areas.



District Magistrate of Alipurduar, R Vimala, informed the National Highway Authority several times before the onset of the monsoon. The District Magistrate even held a meeting with the National Highway Authority on this issue. However, the National Highway Authority has not taken any initiative to renovate the five bridges to date, creating the potential for a major accident to happen on this road at any time.

Sabhadhipati Snigdha Soiba, who travels this route daily to the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad office, said: “The condition of Poro, Dima, Kaljani and other bridges on this route is very bad at the moment. Every day, I see lorries lying on the way. An accident has also occurred on one of the bridges. We have informed the National Highway Authority, but we do not see any initiative to repair them. If not repaired quickly, major accidents could happen.”

However, Jitendra Patel, Executive Engineer of Division 10 of the National Highway Authority, said: “The tender process for the radical renovation of those five dilapidated bridges has already been completed. Funds have also been allocated. That work will start soon.”