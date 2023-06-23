NEET: 12 students of Doctor’s Zone scores over 600

Siliguri: Doctor’s Zone Educational Centre Pvt. Ltd., a prestigious coaching centre in Kadamtala, Siliguri has once again proven its mettle with exceptional results in the NEET (UG) 2023 examination. As many as 12 students from the institute have achieved scores above 600. Standing tall among the achievers is MD Danish Reza, a resident of Islampur, who has clinched the top position at Doctor’s Zone Institute. With unwavering dedication and two years of rigorous preparation through the institute’s regular course. Mr. Reza has

secured a score of 690, distinguishing himself as one of the highest scorers nationwide. He ranked 806 in All India rank in NEET exam. Dr. lihar Ansari, the esteemed Director of the Centre expressed his delight at the remarkable results achieved by the institute’s students.