NEERI likely to hold training for making of green crackers in June

The state MSME department has communicated to the organisation of cracker manufacturers that the training for manufacturing of green crackers by NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) is likely to be held on June 7 and 10 at Maheshtala- Budge Budge area in South 24-Parganas.

“The MSME department which will organise the training programme has verbally informed us of the dates for such training as June 7 and 10. They have asked us to furnish the list of manufacturers interested to join the training by Thursday. Accordingly, we have sought the details of interested persons,” Sukhdev Naskar of Pradesh Atasbazi Byabsayee Samity- the organisation of cracker manufacturers in the state said.

The venue for the training will be finalised after the total number of manufacturers list is made available with the department.

The state government has laid emphasis on augmenting the production of green crackers in the state and had written to NEERI a few days back urging it to provide training to the firecracker manufacturers.

To use green firecracker formulations, the firework manufacturers have to upload their license number and register online with NEERI failing which the organisation cannot provide the training. NEERI in December last year had provided hands on training and demonstration in production of green crackers at Nandarampur village under Budge Budge police station area in South 24-Parganas.

100 odd manufacturers from different parts of the state- namely Howrah, Hooghly, Midnapore and different parts of South 24-Parganas joined the session.

The livelihood of lakhs of people in the state is dependent on the fire cracker industry and the state government is pushing those associated with the industry to manufacture only green fire crackers which is allowed by the court.

The necessary licenses needed for operating a green cracker manufacturing unit are certificate issued from CSIR-NEERI, license from the Fire department, license from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)/ District Magistrate Office as the case may be and consent to operate of PCB.