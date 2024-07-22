Need to expedite Baruipur-Kavi Subhash Metro extension, says Saayoni Ghosh in Lok Sabha

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) debutant MP Saayoni Ghosh raised the issue of expediting the Baruipur-Kavi Subhash Metro extension during the zero hour in Lok Sabha on Monday.



Starting her speech by thanking the people of Jadavpur for electing her, the Bengali actress-turned-politician pointed out that the Baruipur-Kavi Subhash, or Garia Metro Extension, was proposed in the 2011-2012 Railway Budget but has made no real progress since. “Baruipur is a fast developing town about 25 km from Kolkata with a growing population of more than five lakh people. Thousands of people utilise the train facility daily to commute for work, education and other essential activities. Since Kavi Subhash is becoming a key junction for the residents of Baruipur, a Metro station is the need of the hour. In 2017, the tentative plan was to build the tracks along the Adi Ganges but nothing has happened since.

Despite the completion of the feasibility study for extending Kavi Subhash to Baruipur Link as a part of East-West Metro Extension, it still awaits approval from the Railway Board,” said Saayoni, who was fielded from the prestigious Jadavpur Parliamentary seat by Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as recognition for her hard work. Saayoni also mentioned that the Bengal CM has repeatedly raised the issue and highlighted the ongoing delays by the Railway Ministry. “Several letters have been written to the Ministry, including letters from the Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, who is also the MLA of Baruipur-Paschim, for construction of this key Metro expansion but to no avail. I request the government to expedite the Baruipur-Kavi Subhash Metro Extension proposed for over more than 12 years.

It is extremely crucial for the people of both rural and urban Baruipur,” said Saayoni, dressed in her signature cotton saree with her hair styled in a top knot at the Lok Sabha. On Monday, veteran actor-turned-politician and TMC’s MP from Asansol, Shatrugan Sinha took his oath too.