‘Need to build protection wall on all vulnerable stretches along NH 717’

Darjeeling: The National Highway (NH) 10 to Sikkim remained open on Tuesday with no reports of landslides or rock falls. A survey of the part of the National Highway 717 under Kalimpong by the district administration has revealed the need for building protection walls in all vulnerable stretches.



With water levels having receded, the ongoing work of strengthening of embankment along with protection wall on the half-kilometre stretch from the National Highway 10 to the location under the Teesta Bridge is nearing completion. The Kalimpong district administration is awaiting a go-ahead from the PWD for opening up the Kalimpong-Darjeeling via Lopchu Peshok route. It is slated to open up soon.

Recently, a team from district administration of Kalimpong from the Land Reforms department, disaster management, Forest department and block officials along with representatives of NHDCL had surveyed the NH 717 (connecting Bagrakot in Jalpaiguri to Nathula in Sikkim) stretch in the Kalimpong district to assess disaster vulnerabilities and to ascertain complaints regarding damages to houses along the stretch. A detailed report on this is being prepared.

“There is a need for protection walls to be built in the entire stretch of NH 717 in vulnerable hilly stretches. Dumping or disposal of rubble and muck from the road construction work should be properly carried out by the agencies and the same shall be thoroughly monitored by the NHIDCL authorities as per the guidance of the Forest department. Any individual damages to the property will be intimated to the NHIDCL for necessary action, after due assessment of the situation by field officials.

These will be conveyed to NHIDCL for prompt action for the safety and security of the public,” stated Balasubramanian T, District Magistrate, Kalimpong while talking to Millennium Post. The DM stated that the district administration is closely monitoring the water level of the Teesta. “Based on the request from the district administration and GTA, dredging of the riverbed of Teesta is being considered. Since the water level is too high, the actual assessment and action will be taken as soon as possible after monsoons. The state Irrigation department is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with the district administration,” stated the DM.

Work on the protection wall and strengthening of the embankment on the low lying stretches of the Teesta by the PWD from NH10 to the area under the Teesta Bridge is nearly complete. The water level has receded too. “Though the water level has receded and the road is not inundated, there are a few cracks in the Krishnagram area. As soon as the PWD gives us a go ahead we will open the Kalimpong-Darjeeling via Lopchu road for vehicles,” added Balasubramanian T.