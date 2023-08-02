‘Need help to send home foreign inmates who have completed prison term’

Kolkata: State correctional administration department has sought the cooperation of the High Commissioner of Bangladesh and Myanmar for release of foreign inmates, who had already served their prison term in the state. Around 160 such inmates have already completed their term and a majority of them are from Bangladesh and Myanmar.



“We have tried to establish contact with the family members of these inmates through the high commissioners so that they can return to their respective residences.

However, till now, no response has been received. This move will also decongest the correctional homes across the state,” Akhil Giri, state Correctional Administration minister said, in response to a query from Trinamool Congress MLA Idris Ali.

Giri said that as of March 31, 2023, the total number of inmates lodged at different correctional homes across the state is 27,752 among which the total number of foreign inmates is 2,084. He informed that 1,074 inmates, who are presently lodged at different correctional homes, are Bangladeshis. There are two undertrials from Japan, 4 from the USA and 6 from Nepal.