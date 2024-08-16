Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday expressed solidarity with the outpouring of grief and fear on the streets over the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar and she also reminded that it is necessary to separate facts from false propaganda.



In a post on X, Moitra said: “We are in total solidarity with the outpouring of real grief and fear on the streets. But it is necessary to separate facts from false propaganda.” She also said in her post: “Urging media to be responsible while reporting. Genuine concerns need to be addressed. Fake news needs to be busted.”

Moitra had expressed deep anguish over the doctor’s rape-murder case and said her heart bleeds for the victim. She on Thursday denied allegations of a cover-up in the case of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. In a video message posted on X, Moitra expressed deep anguish over the incident and said: “This could be me, you. It could be all of us, women,” she said. “The least we can expect is an atmosphere of safety at our workspace.”

Further, acknowledging the fear and insecurity triggered by the incident, the TMC MP pointed out that “there is room for propaganda in the

fog of emotion”.