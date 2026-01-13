‘Nearly Rs 100 cr PF dues in North Bengal tea gardens’

Jalpaiguri: Nearly Rs 100 crore in provident fund (PF) dues remain unpaid in North Bengal’s tea industry, alleged INTTUC State President Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday. He demanded that a garden-wise list of PF arrears be publicly displayed online, at PF offices, and inside tea gardens to ensure transparency.

Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to conceal a portion of the dues through the Provident Fund office and alleged tacit collusion with tea garden owners. He was speaking at a protest organised by the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) outside the PF office in the Dinbazar area of Jalpaiguri town. Tea workers from Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts participated in the demonstration.

“Before every election, the BJP makes false promises to tea workers,” Banerjee said, referring to earlier assurances regarding the takeover of closed Duncan tea gardens in the Dooars. He claimed that it was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who later facilitated the reopening of several gardens. Banerjee further stated that under the Central undertaking Andrew Yule, tea gardens such as Chunabhati, Banarhat, Karbala and New Dooars in Jalpaiguri district alone have nearly Rs 10 crore in pending PF dues.

Warning of intensified agitation if the demands are ignored, he said the Trinamool Tea Workers’ Union has launched a campaign highlighting “Modi’s promises versus Mamata Banerjee’s work” in tea gardens.