Nearly 60K candidates to appear for SET on Dec 14

Kolkata: Nearly 60,000 candidates have applied for the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET), scheduled to be held on December 14 across all 23 districts of West Bengal.

The examination, conducted annually by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC), determines the eligibility of candidates for appointment as assistant professors in colleges and universities across the state. Officials said the number of applications this year is nearly the same as that of the previous edition.

Admit cards for the examination will be available for download from the third week of November on the Commission’s website. To prevent forgery, each admit card will feature a QR code containing detailed candidate information, including photograph, signature, name, parents’ names, date of birth, category, roll number, registration number, subject, and examination centre details.

A WBCSC official said candidates’ photographs and signatures will also appear on the attendance sheets used at examination centres. “In case of any doubt regarding a candidate’s identity, both the admit card and the attendance sheet will be used to ensure authenticity,” the official added.

The SET will be held in 33 subjects across nearly 90 examination centres. It will comprise two papers, both containing objective-type questions. Paper I will consist of 50 questions carrying two marks each, designed to assess teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability, comprehension, and general awareness. Paper II will have 100 compulsory questions of two marks each, based on the subject chosen by the candidate.

The first session (Paper I) will be held from 10.30 am to 11.30 am, followed by the second session (Paper II) from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The SET qualifies candidates for the post of assistant professor in government, government-aided, and private colleges, as well as in state-aided and private universities in West Bengal.