Nearly 60K applications for Primary Teachers recruitment

Kolkata: Nearly 60,000 applications have been submitted for the recruitment of 13,421 assistant teachers in government-aided and government-sponsored primary and junior basic schools across the state, officials said.

The online application window opened on November 19 and closed on December 9 at 11:59 pm.

A West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) official said the final count will take time to confirm, though the figure is expected to be close to 60,000.

He added that in-service teachers, who were barred from applying in 2022 following a court directive, were allowed to apply this time.

“Many in-service teachers posted in distant locations have applied. At least 20,000, possibly up to 30,000, could be in-service candidates,” he said.