‘Nearly 5.5L applications so far for over 35K teacher posts’

Kolkata: The number of applications for the fresh recruitment drive to fill 35,726 assistant teacher posts in state-aided and sponsored schools has crossed the expected mark of 5 lakh, with around 5.5 lakh applications submitted so far, sources have confirmed.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) launched the application portal on June 16. Initially set to close on July 14, the deadline was later extended to 5:59 pm on July 21. While the initial turnout was moderate, application numbers saw a sharp increase in recent days. As of July 13, around 4.5 lakh applications had been received. In just three days, the figure rose by another lakh. A section of the terminated teachers, deemed “untainted”, have also started applying. “I’ve applied, but I have no time to prepare,” said one of the terminated female teachers. “Between school duties and caring for my children, I barely manage to flip through a few pages during off periods at school.”

Chinmay Mondal of the Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha (JSSAM) said he is yet to apply and will take a decision closer to the deadline. Another JSSAM leader, Mehabub Mondal, added: “Many untainted teachers have started applying after the clarification that tainted candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam. There is still time left and most are likely to apply by July 21.” However, West Bengal Untainted Teachers’ Association president Mrinmoy Mondal reiterated their stand against applying and hinted at seeking another extension, if necessary.