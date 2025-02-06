Nearly 500 police personnel posted to ensure flawless security at BGBS

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police have made an elaborate police arrangement for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) to ensure flawless security and smooth movement of traffic for the industrialists and other dignitaries.

According to sources, nearly 500 police personnel have been posted in and around the Convention Centre where the BGBS is taking place. On Wednesday as per the plan, several vehicles especially buses were diverted from the Aliah University crossing towards Teen Kannya and Pyachar More to avail the Biswa Bangla Sarani, instead of the usual route of availing the Westin Crossing. This apart, police personnel were seen deployed in close proximity to ensure seamless traffic movement so that the VVIPs and industrialists do not face traffic congestion. The arrangements will continue on Thursday as well.

Apart from New Town, traffic cops along the Biswa Bangla Sarani till Chingrighata were on high alert so that the movement of VVIPs does not get obstructed. Kolkata Police was also on alert and adequate arrangements were made to ensure smooth movement of vehicles along the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass and its adjacent areas.