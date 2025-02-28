Nearly 4L devotees throng Jayanti Mahakala caves during Shivaratri

Alipurduar: The Jayanti Mahakala caves, located on the Bhutan border adjacent to the Buxa Tiger Reserve, saw an overwhelming influx of pilgrims from March 25 to 27 for Shivratri. Despite the challenging trek, nearly four lakh devotees participated this year, nearly double last year’s turnout.

The Alipurduar district administration, police, Forest department and Bhutanese authorities coordinated efforts to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage. The core area restrictions of Buxa Tiger Reserve were strictly enforced, while additional buses were arranged by the North Bengal State Transport Corporation. The police implemented extensive security measures and the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad played a key role in infrastructure improvements. A temporary road and culvert were built over the Jayanti River, significantly easing the six-kilometre trek journey to Jorapahar via Jayanti River.

“Such an efficient arrangement has never been made before,” said Lalon Mahato, a panchayat member from Jayanti. “More than five lakh people participated and yet, no untoward incidents occurred. Everyone was able to worship and pay homage peacefully.”

From Tuesday, long queues of devotees and ascetics gathered along the Jayanti River. On Wednesday morning, they took a ritual dip before trekking to the caves, carrying offerings of flowers, milk and water. The pilgrimage also boosted the local economy, with residents selling sweets, flowers and essential supplies.

“For the past five years, we have organised a ‘bhandara’ on Jayanti Hill during Shivratri,” said Debarshi Chatterjee, a member of the Bhandara Committee. “With support from the administration, Forest department and Bhutanese government, we arrange medical camps, drinking water and tents for devotees along the route.” Perched at 2,600 feet, the Mahakala cave houses a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its ancient stalactite formations, set against the Himalayas, draw thousands annually. Pilgrims reach the caves via the Jayanti River route within Buxa Tiger Reserve, requiring coordination between Indian and Bhutanese authorities.