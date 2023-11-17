Nearly 480-yr-old Kartik Puja held in English Bazar

Malda: Nearly 480-year-old Kartik Puja of the Saha-Bari in English Bazar commenced on Friday night adhering to age-old traditions. The other attraction of this Puja is that 37 other deities are also worshipped along with Kartik.



The traditional fair has already started in the area adjacent to the house revolving around this Puja. Shopkeepers have started arriving from far away places like every other year. The fair will continue for 7 days.

Since long, this Puja has been known as ‘Saha Barir Puja’ in Malda. It is also known as ‘Banke Bihari Puja’.

Shikha Roy, one of the family members, said: “My father-in-law late Manomohan Saha was the first elected chairman of English Bazar Municipality. He wrote the history about this Puja. According to that history, generations ago an ancestor named Kalu Saha saw the form of the Deva Senapati Kartik in a dream. He embodied the image seen in the dream and made an idol.

At first, 28 other Gods and Goddesses were worshipped with Kartik. With the birth of a son in each generation, the worship of one God or Goddess increases. Now a total of 37 deities are worshipped.”

The history written by Manomohan Saha states that their family Puja is also known as ‘Banke Bihari Puja’. The reason for this name is hidden in Lord Krishna’s birth record. According to the story, the Deva Senapati Kartik came to earth at the behest of Lord Vishnu to save Lord Krishna from his maternal uncle, Kansa.

In disguise he was appointed as a guard in the prison of Vasudeva and Devaki. In his hand, there was a huge bow. He used to bend his back when he drew the bow. That look of Deva Senapati is known as Banke Bihari. Vendors from different parts of the district have set up their stalls.

Apart from a variety of sweets, ‘vat khoi’ (a unique flower consumed as puffed rice) is available only in this fair. Wooden furniture, clay idols, masks are the main attractions of this fair. People from all the corners of the district flock to the fair during these 7 days and the traffic movement is restricted in almost 1.5 kilometres along Binoy Sarkar Road.