Nearly 3K cops to be deployed in & around Red Road for Puja Carnival

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has drawn up an elaborate security and traffic plan for the Durga Puja carnival on Red Road, scheduled for Sunday (October 5), with over 100 Puja committees set to participate.

Sources said nearly 3,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around Red Road, including about 500 officers on the stretch itself. Watch towers have been set up, with sniper teams assigned to monitor the venue. Multiple Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed at strategic points.

Traffic restrictions will be in place across large parts of central Kolkata. Movement of all goods vehicles, except those carrying idols, will be barred along AJC Bose Road from Exide Crossing to Hastings Crossing, New Road, Dufferin Road, Lovers Lane and Red Road between 12 pm and 3 pm.

Kidderpore Road, from Hastings Crossing to Lovers Lane, will remain closed for all traffic except carnival-related vehicles and those headed towards Vidyasagar Setu, from 2 pm until the end of the event.

From 2 pm, only carnival vehicles will be allowed along Hospital Road (northbound) from its crossing with AJC Bose Road. Red Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Plassey Gate Road and the Esplanade ramp will also remain shut from 2 pm.

For preparations, Red Road will be closed to traffic from 12 am Saturday midnight to 9 am Sunday.

It will reopen from 9 am to 2 pm but may be regulated, if necessary.

Spectators are advised to reach the carnival enclosure on foot via AJC Bose Road, Chowringhee Road, Outram Road, Mayo Road or R R Avenue, avoiding Kidderpore Road. Passengers using public transport should get down at Esplanade or Park Street and walk to the venue.

Parking will be prohibited on 11 roads, including Chowringhee Road, J L Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Queensway, Mayo Road and Strand Road. Police have cautioned that traffic may be diverted from additional roads if required.