Nearly 3,500 police personnel to be deployed in city on Christmas

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police personnel are all geared up to secure the city, especially Park Street and other crowded areas, for Christmas.



Police are going to keep a strict and close watch on bars, pubs, hotels and nightclubs to prevent use of drugs and drug dealing across the city.

According to sources, police personnel in plain clothes from the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) along with cops from the Special Task Force (STF) are to visit the bars, pubs, hotels and nightclubs to witness the ground reality. There will be a special women police team in plainclothes on Christmas to stop crimes against women like molestation, eve-teasing etc.

According to the police, all night clubs, bars and hotels in the area are being kept under strict vigil. Approximately 3,500 police personnel will be deployed on Christmas Day in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Police personnel in uniform and plainclothes will also monitor the shopping malls and Metro stations across the city while divisional mobile vans will be patrolling Kolkata round-the-clock. Apart from this, Quick Response Teams (QRT) along with Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vans will be posted at strategic points in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Among the total number of police force, about 2000 police force will be deployed in and around the Park Street area on Monday. Nine Deputy Commissioners (DC) along with 25 Assistant Commissioners (AC) and 75 Inspectors will look after the entire security arrangement of Park Street and its adjacent areas. There will be two QRTs in and around Park Street. Also, the all-women winners team of Kolkata Police will be deployed among the crowd to stop eve-teasers and molesters from harassing women. Police will monitor the Park Street area through several CCTV cameras, drones and 11 watch towers. Two combat personnel equipped with INSAS rifle, night vision binoculars will be there in each of the watchtowers. This apart, special naka checking will be done by the traffic police to stop errant drivers and two-wheeler riders. Anti Crime teams from the Detective Department (DD) and ARS will maintain strict vigil across the city in order to intervene in case of any deterioration of the law and order situation.

Night clubs, bars and pubs will be under scanner from Christmas eve. Strict vigil will be kept to stop rooftop parties in the city as well. The Disaster Management Group (DMG) team will also be on standby, in case of urgent intervention.