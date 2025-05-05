‘Nearly 31 trains delayed daily due to road traffic at level crossings’

Kolkata: An average of 31 trains were delayed daily in the 2024-25 financial year due to road traffic congestion at level crossing gates across Eastern Railway (ER), officials said.

According to data from ER, the delays are primarily caused by the inability to close level crossing gates on time due to traffic build-up from road vehicles. On April 30, 2025 alone, 79 trains were reported delayed due to such disruptions.

The primary cause, according to ER, is road users ignoring signals and buzzer warnings, often entering crossings while gates are closing.

This not only delays the immediate train but causes a ripple effect, delaying not only the immediate train but others along the route as well.

“When the gates cannot be closed on time, not only does the approaching train get affected, but several other trains along the route also lose punctuality due to a cascading effect,” an ER spokesperson said. Officials cited the Railway Act of 1989, which grants the railway exclusive rights over its tracks and adjoining land. “The Railway’s Right of Way must be respected. Road traffic should not interfere with railway operations, which are critical for the movement of a larger number of people,” a official said.

ER warned that preventing gatemen from closing gates is considered a punishable offence under the law.

In response to the ongoing issue, ER authorities have appealed to all road users to follow traffic norms near level crossings. “When the buzzer sounds, the signal turns red, or the gate begins closing, vehicles and pedestrians must maintain a safe distance,” the official said. “Allowing the gates to close on time helps ensure the smooth movement of both train and road traffic.”