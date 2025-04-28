Nearly 300 beneficiaries receive benefits during 2-day ‘Duare Prashasan’ camp

Malda: A two-day “Duare Prashasan” camp has been launched at Adina Primary School under Mahisbathani Gram Panchayat of Old Malda Block, bringing government services directly to the doorstep of villagers. The camp was inaugurated on Monday morning in the presence of Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate of Malda, accompanied by the SDO Sadar Malda, BDO Old Malda and officers from various line departments.

During the camp, nearly 300 beneficiaries received various forms of assistance, including agricultural pesticides, ducklings, tarpaulins and other relief materials.

Beneficiaries were also helped in filling out applications for different government schemes such as Lakshmi Bhandar, old age pension, Swasthya Sathi, SC/ST certificates and PHE and ARD initiatives.

The District Magistrate and officials also visited the Shanti Mahila Sangha Self-Help Group, where about 200 women raised queries regarding multiple welfare schemes.

The officers were instructed to address all concerns promptly and ensure timely delivery of services. The camp has been designed not only to distribute benefits but also to facilitate enrollment under various schemes, resolve public grievances on the spot and support villagers in availing government services more efficiently.

Additionally, residents highlighted the poor condition of village roads. The District Magistrate assured them that repair works would be considered upon receiving formal petitions through the Block Office. “We are reaching out to the public more with benefits to be distributed among them. These camps will be held more frequently in villages. The objective is to make up for the public service deficiency, if any,” stated Singhania. The two-day initiative witnessed strong public participation and highlighted the administration’s commitment to strengthening last-mile service delivery in rural areas.