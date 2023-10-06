Nearly 18 mortar shells disposed of safely in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: On the heels of a mortar shell blast that left one dead and several others injured on Thursday, the CID’s bomb squad aided by the Army, safely disposed of about 18 mortar shells in the Champadanga area of Kranti block in Jalpaiguri on Friday.



A total of 27 bodies have been recovered from different locations along the Teesta River in Jalpaiguri Sadar, Mainaguri and Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district. Of these, an autopsy has been conducted on 22 bodies so far. A box containing military equipment was also recovered from the Jaliya Para area of Paharpur and Dangpara in Jalpaiguri. Army personnel took custody of the equipment and other belongings that were recovered from Teesta basin.

In the explosion in the Champadanga area of Kranti block in Jalpaiguri on Thursday night, five people were injured and one minor lost his life while attempting to remove metal from mortar shells recovered from the Teesta River. Following the incident, Army personnel from the Bengdubi Army camp visited the spot on Friday morning. The Jalpaiguri district administration has also launched an inquiry into the retrieval of military materials from the Teesta basin and other areas.

According to administration sources, the CID bomb squad from Siliguri visited the Champadanga area Friday morning and safely disposed of 18 mortar shells. The Army has abstained from commenting on the matter.

Jiten Barman, a local resident of Chappadanga, expressed his concerns, saying: “Since last night’s explosion, people are in fear. Many people had brought home the shells. They stayed outdoors during the night. It was a relief that the shells have been disposed of.”

According to administration, autopsies have been conducted on five bodies recovered from the Malbazar Police Station area, eight from the Maynaguri Police Station area, two from the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station area, and three from the NJP Police Station area. About three bodies have been recovered from the Bangladesh border area and one from the Ghazoldoba barrage. Among the recovered bodies, four are of Army personnel.

Shama Parveen, Jalpaiguri District Magistrate, stated: “Bodies are still being discovered in the Teesta basin. A total of 27 bodies have been recovered in three days, with seven of them identified, including five Army personnel and two civilians.”