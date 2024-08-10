Nearly 1,000 Bangladeshis gather at Cooch Behar border

Darjeeling, Cooch Behar: With around a thousand Bangladeshi nationals gathering on the International border in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district reportedly seeking refuge in India, the Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) deftly addressed the situation and in coordination with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) sent them back. Meanwhile the SDM, Mathabhanga anticipating breach of peace in the International Border area of Mathabhanga subdivision of Cooch Behar “due to smuggling of various essential commodities by miscreants and anti-socials under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023”, has issued a prohibitory order.



Navneet Mittal, Sub Divisional Magistrate in the order has stated that ‘no person will carry commodities (mentioned in Schedule A of the order) within a distance of 1 km from the Indo-Bangladesh border under Mathabhanga Block from 9 pm to 6 am without prior written permission. The haats/ bazaars/ shops of that zone will not transact business in the night from 8 pm to 6 am and the grazing of cattle within 500 m of the border shall also be prohibited during the night from 6 pm to 6 am’.

“Any person violating the order shall be liable to prosecution under Section 223 BNS, 2023. The order will remain in force from August 8 for the next 60 days.

The Schedule ‘A’ goods mentioned in the order include rice and paddy; wheat, wheat products; Kerosene oil; Sugar and other edible goods. It also includes cattle, cycle parts, iron and steel and cement.

Sources stated that since Friday morning, villagers from Bangladesh’s Doi-Khawa village suddenly gathered in large numbers on the Bangladesh side of the border.

The BSF with its officers and men swiftly responding to the situation but with a humanitarian touch.

The BSF promptly approached its counterpart, the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), to take the Bangladeshi nationals back, ensuring that the situation was managed without escalating tensions.