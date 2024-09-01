Near CU: Civic volunteer saves injured motorcyclist

Kolkata: In a heroic act, a civic volunteer from Jorasanko Police Station saved the life of a motorcyclist who suffered grievous head injuries in a late-night accident near the back gate of Calcutta University. The incident occurred around 11:00 pm on Friday when the motorcycle, carrying a pillion rider, suddenly skidded and crashed.



The injured rider was left in a pool of blood and with precious seconds ticking away when Ali Nawaz, a civic volunteer with Jorasanko PS, made the quick decision to carry the unconscious rider on his shoulder to Calcutta Medical College and

Hospital, approximately 500

meters away.

Thanks to Ali’s prompt action, treatment could begin immediately, potentially saving the rider’s life. His spontaneous and courageous decision has been widely praised.