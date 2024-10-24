NDRF mobilised as Cyclone ‘Dana’ approaches

Kolkata: As Cyclone ‘Dana’ approaches, authorities have taken swift action to mitigate its potential impact. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the coastal areas of the Sunderbans to assist local residents and manage the evolving situation.

Sunderbans Development minister Bankim Chandra Hazra has been inspecting affected areas since Wednesday morning, accompanied by administrative and police officials. A high-level meeting on Tuesday assessed the current state of eroded areas and riverbanks, ensuring NDRF personnel are strategically positioned in vulnerable regions.

76 erosion-prone areas have been identified in South 24-Parganas, where urgent repairs to earthen embankments are underway from Gangasagar to Gosaba.

In preparation for the impending cyclone, all government officials have had their leave cancelled. Relief camps have been set up, equipped with essential supplies such as dry food, powdered milk and drinking water.

Evacuations are currently taking place in Ghoramara and Namkhana to ensure resident safety, with precautionary announcements being made across the region.