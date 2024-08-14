NCW team visits RG Kar Hospital, seeks report on incident

Kolkata: A two-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning and sought a report on the incident in which a post graduate trainee (PGT) doctors of the hospital was allegedly raped and murdered.



They went to the seminar hall where a woman doctor’s body was found and spoke to RG Kar Medical College authorities as well as agitating resident doctors, interns and inquired about the incident. The members told the media that the RG Kar Medical College authorities have sought some time to fulfil the demands of the protesting doctors.

The two-member team led by Delina Khongdup also went to meet the investigating officers at Kolkata Police’s headquarters at Lalbazar on Monday after reaching the city, before going to the victim’s Panihati residence to meet the parents. Khongdup described the crime as “heinous” and “a very unfortunate incident”.

The alleged rape-murder of the young doctor in Kolkata already unleashed a storm across the nation. Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, on Monday, demanded President’s Rule in state after the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee in Kolkata hospital.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has reacted strongly to the comments of the former NCW chief asking her to first look into her past records. Speaking on Sharma’s statement, Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Shashi Panja on Monday said: “Sharma should be the last one to speak on the safety of women. During her tenure as NCW chief she was deeply biased, maligned Opposition-ruled states and turned a blind eye to crimes committed in BJP-ruled states.”

“How can one forget her role in Sandeshkhali? She was one of the main conspirators and sold the dignity of Sandeshkhali for Rs 2,000 so that her masters in BJP can reap political benefits,” said Panja, slamming Rekha Sharma.