NCW member meets family of Nadia bomb blast victim

Kolkata: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Monday visited the residence of Tamanna Khatoon in Nadia to meet her family and formally record their statement.

On June 23, 10-year-old Tamanna was killed when a bomb exploded during a victory celebration allegedly organised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters following the party’s win in the Kaliganj Assembly by-election.

Tamanna’s mother broke down while narrating to the NCW member how her daughter was killed when local goons hurled a bomb at her. Majumdar later held a closed-door meeting with the grieving mother to record her statement.

The NCW is also scheduled to meet Krishnanagar SP to seek an update on the investigation.

The girl’s family, reportedly CPI(M) supporters, has alleged that the attack was politically motivated and carried out in retaliation for their refusal to support the ruling party.

Last week, Tamanna’s parents visited the Calcutta High Court and met senior advocate Bikas Bhattacharya, seeking legal intervention over what they described as the slow pace of the police investigation into their daughter’s death.

Speaking to reporters, the parents said that although the FIR names 24 people, only nine have been arrested so far.

Majumdar is also expected to visit Shantipur to meet the family of another girl who allegedly died by suicide following public humiliation by a civic volunteer.