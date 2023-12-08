NCRB report: ‘67 cases in Bengal of human trafficking, 103 victims rescued’

Kolkata: While in most of the crimes Delhi is on the top of the list, however, in human trafficking cases Odisha is found to be on the lead with the highest number of trafficked victims rescued.



According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) annual report of 2022, throughout the year 1816 persons, including 564 minors, from Odisha became victims of human trafficking who were rescued while conducting raids in many parts of the country.

However, in terms of the number of cases and number of victims mentioned in the complaints is lower than the number of people rescued.

As per the data published by the NCRB, the highest number of human trafficking cases were reported in Telangana with 391 cases in 2022 where 704 persons were trafficked. In the case of Odisha, the number of cases reported is 121 involving 1120 victims.

After Telangana and Odisha, Maharashtra is in third position with 295 cases reported in 2022 which involved 804 victims.

While investigating agencies conducted raids, 805 people were rescued, including 56 minors. In Bengal during 2022, 67 cases were reported involving 93 victims. When the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) conducted raids, 103 victims, including 91 minors were rescued.

In the crime against senior citizens, Madhya Pradesh (MP) is leading the chart with 6187 cases while West Bengal is in a better position with only 403 cases. Maharashtra comes in the second position with 5059 cases of crime against senior citizens reported

during 2022.

According to the data compared between 19 cities by the NCRB, Delhi has topped with 1315 cases of crime against senior citizens in 2022.

Maharashtra comes in the second position with 987 cases while only two cases were reported in Kolkata. The chargesheet rate of Kolkata is 100 per cent while the state-wise chargesheet rate of Bengal is 98.6 per cent.