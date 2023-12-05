NCRB crowns Kolkata ‘safest city’ in India for 3rd consecutive year

Kolkata: The city of joy has been adjudged as the safest city among 19 cities in India for the third consecutive year by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).



Expressing jubilance, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying that even “bulldozers could not reduce the crime rate in that state”.

According to the NCRB report titled ‘Crime in India’, the total number of crimes committed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Law (SLL) dropped significantly compared to the figure of the past two years.

In 2020, the total number of crimes committed in 19 cities of India was 924016, including 668061 crimes, which come under the IPC and 255955 under the SLL.

In 2021, the total number of crimes in 19 Indian cities was 952273, including 630937 under IPC and 321336 under SLL.

In 2022, the number decreased to 853470 with a significant drop in SLL crimes. The number of SLL crimes committed in 2022 was 233114 while 620356 IPC crimes were committed.

As per the data provided by the NCRB, Delhi is the most crime-prone area in India with 318555 crimes committed in 2022. Kolkata is the third lowest in terms of the number of crimes with 12213 crimes committed after Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Kozhikode in Kerala.

Apart from the overall number of crimes, the number of murder cases is also as low as 34 compared to Delhi where 132 murders took place in 2022.

In Kolkata, 15 cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder took place while Delhi topped again with 84 incidents and 121 victims. In Ghaziabad, 61 people were murdered and in Kanpur, 81 people were murdered during 2022.

On Tuesday Panja said: “NCRB 2022 data has come out and it has been in the public domain since yesterday. Kolkata has again become the safest city for the third time in a row. Delhi’s law and order is maintained by the Union Home Ministry. The crime rate in Uttar Pradesh did not go down despite bulldozers being run in the state.”

She further stated: “Kolkata is the best place when it comes to women’s security. Eighteen cities have been evaluated on safety parameters. This establishes that the law and order is very safe here in Kolkata. Much to the disrespect shown to the institutions here and much to the malign campaign carried out by the Opposition parties in Bengal, the state has done very well in MGNREGS and was awarded in the past. Due to political reasons, funds have been stopped to a state like Bengal that has performed best.”

“It reflects how the Bengal government’s schemes have worked in favour of gender empowerment and gender security. In Kolkata, there are 83 police stations of which 9 are women police stations. Women’s cases are handled quickly. There are fast-track courts and cyber-crime police stations. These have been developed to tackle any kind of crime against women.”

In a post on X, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said: “Kolkata safest city with least crime rates for 3rd consecutive year says NCRB crime report 2022. Thank you Mamata Official for keeping us safe. Maybe if BJP4India & their trolls could learn to read they’d shut up now.”