NCC women cadets’ ‘Cyclothon’ reaches Jalpaiguri

: To highlight the strength of women empowerment and foster environmental awareness and fitness, a cycle rally led by women cadets of the NCC (National Cadet Corps) is journeying from Guwahati to Delhi, reaching Jalpaiguri on Wednesday. Fourteen senior wing women cadets from the Uttar Pradesh NCC Directorate participated in this rally, named ‘Cyclothon,’ initiated by the Director General NCC, New Delhi. Colonel Anjan Sengupta, the rally’s commander and deputy group commander of NCC (Varanasi), stated: “Governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off this rally on December 22 in Guwahati, Assam.

The rally is set to conclude in Delhi on January 28, covering four states — Assam, Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The Cyclothon, initiated by women cadets, will span a total distance of 2107 km.”

On Wednesday, the cycle rally reached Fanindra Deb High School in Jalpaiguri, where a small event was organised. Brigadier and NCC Group Commander Jaydeep Yadav, Commanding Officer of 61 Bengal Battalion Colonel SR Biswas, and others were present.