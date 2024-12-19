NBU’s first-ever ‘Campus Carnival 2024’ becomes a grand success

Siliguri: The University of North Bengal (NBU) hosted its first-ever “Campus Carnival 2024” on Wednesday, which turned out to be a resounding success. The event, organised by the university authorities surpassed all expectations, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub of traditional craftsmanship and cuisine.

Although the university initially planned for 25 stalls, the enthusiasm from participants led to the setup of nearly 80 stalls. A variety of handcrafted products, traditional food items, agricultural goods and many more were showcased, drawing significant attention from students, locals and even participants from neighboring countries like Nepal and Bhutan. In the absence of the vice-chancellor (V-C),

Registrar Nupur Das spearheaded the event with assistance from the Centre for Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) and logistical support from BSF Kadamtala. “The overwhelming response was unexpected. All departments participated and this being our first attempt, we are motivated to organise an even bigger carnival next year. With no vice-chancellor and convocations suspended for years, this carnival has given our students and staff a reason to celebrate.”

The carnival was a celebration of diversity, with students presenting an array of products that reflected their cultural heritage.

Three students from the Hindi department, showcased Adivasi food items such as ‘Sukti’ a product made from dried tree leaves. This is usually cooked in rice water, Chotka Roti, a small-sized bread.

“We wanted to share our traditional food with everyone. Preparing Sukti involves drying leaves, which are then cooked with rice water,” said Niranjana Tigga, one of the students.

Farmers and artisans also participated from different parts of North Bengal, Nepal and Bhutan.

Devi Prasad Acharya from Nepal brought unique necklaces made out of corn cobs and decorative flowers crafted from corn leaves, priced at Rs 50 and Rs 100, respectively. A seller from Bhutan offered locally-produced honey, while Dipesh Chhetri, a farmer from Kalimpong, introduced black mushrooms which are being used in cancer treatment, priced at Rs 1,200 per kilogram.

Other unique products included dragon fruit jelly brought by traders from Balurghat, priced at Rs 110 per 250-gram bottle.

Along with this, 132 students performed different cultural programmes.