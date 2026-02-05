NBU hosts Regional Science Congress

Siliguri: The University of North Bengal (NBU) hosted the 8th Regional Science and Technology Congress, 2026 (Region 1) on February 3 and 4, bringing together scientists, academicians and young researchers from across North Bengal. Region 1 covers Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling,



Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda.

Organised by the Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology (DST-BT), Government of West Bengal, in collaboration with NBU, the Congress was inaugurated at Rabindra–Bhanu Manch. Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb formally opened the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp and releasing the Book of Abstracts.

Addressing the gathering, Deb said the Congress would promote collaboration and innovation in scientific research. Jitin Yadav, IAS, Special Secretary, DST-BT, highlighted the importance of such platforms for sustainable scientific growth.

Registrar Bhaskar Biswas said the Congress featured three memorial lectures, twelve lead lectures and 237 paper presentations across twelve disciplines, evaluated by experts from across the state and country.