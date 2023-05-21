NBU gets new interim Vice-Chancellor

SILIGURI: Sanchari Roy Mukherjee has been appointed as the new interim Vice-Chancellor of the University of North Bengal. CV Anand Bose, the West Bengal Governor and the Chancellor of the university, has issued a directive to this effect on Sunday. She will take charge on Monday.

Interim Vice-Chancellor Omprakash Mishra’s term ends on May 19. Thereafter, the governor appointed Sanchari Roy Mukherjee, a professor of economics at North Bengal University, as the new Vice-Chancellor. Before this, she served as the Vice-Chancellor of South Dinajpur University. She will handle the responsibility of the V-C until further order. After Subiresh Bhattacharya, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University, the government had appointed Prof. Om Prakash Mishra in September 2022 as the interim V-C of the university for three months.

Later Mishra was reappointed on March 19 for the next three months.