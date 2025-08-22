NBU begins experimental mangosteen farming with seedlings from Thailand

SILIGURI: The University of North Bengal (NBU) is set to begin cultivating the exotic mangosteen, widely known as the “queen of fruits.” The pilot initiative, led by the Centre for Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM), will use seedlings sourced from Thailand. This marks the first attempt at cultivating the rare fruit in North Bengal.

Mangosteen, native to Southeast Asia, is considered both expensive and rare. In India, it is cultivated on a small scale in Kerala and Tamil Nadu but the fruit has never been grown in North Bengal or West Bengal. “Through this project, we want to test how feasible it is to grow the fruit in North Bengal’s climate and soil. If successful, farmers here will be trained in its cultivation, opening up new avenues of income,” said Amarendra Pandey on the behalf of COFAM.

According to experts, the fruit takes around 21 to 25 days for seedlings to grow into saplings, and nearly 13 months for the plant to bear fruit. The project will begin experimentally ahead of Durga Puja. Alongside, selected farmers will be trained in cultivation methods, and a few seedlings will be distributed among them on an experimental basis.

To introduce the fruit to the public, a special Mangosteen Food Festival will be organised on August 23 in Siliguri. Visitors will get a chance to see and taste the fruit for the first time in North Bengal. The fruit is known for its medicinal benefits, including its role in reducing risks of cancer, heart disease, and blockages.

COFAM has previously succeeded in cultivating several exotic fruits in the region, and officials are optimistic about Mangosteen’s prospects as well.

“We are hopeful this experimental initiative will benefit farmers considerably if it succeeds,” Pandey added.