NBSTC’s first AC Volvo sleeper bus to roll out Feb 20

Cooch Behar: In a significant development for public transport in North Bengal, the first AC Volvo sleeper bus in the history of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to commence operations on February 20. The bus was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, marking a major upgrade in the state-run transport fleet.



However, the fare structure for the premium service is yet to receive final approval from the Transport Department, as this is the first time such a high-end sleeper coach is being introduced by a government-funded transport corporation in the state.

NBSTC has proposed a fare of Rs 2,000 for the Cooch Behar–Kolkata route and Rs 2,400 for the Cooch Behar–Digha route via Kolkata. Although formal approval is still awaited, authorities have decided to operate the bus in phases from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar to Digha from February 20, following the proposed fare structure.

NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy said that the AC Volvo sleeper bus has been allocated to the corporation by the Chief Minister for the first time among state transport organisations. He added that while the Transport Department has not yet issued final fare instructions, the proposed fare sheet has already been submitted. “If everything proceeds smoothly, the buses will start running in phases from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar to Digha from February 20. Additional buses will be introduced once further fare approvals are received,” he said.

Sources within NBSTC also indicated operational challenges, including a shortage of specially trained staff required to manage the modern facilities of the Volvo sleeper coaches. For now, trained personnel already available within the corporation will be deployed. Officials said that once fresh recruitment proposals receive approval, adequate staffing arrangements can be ensured.