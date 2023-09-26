NBSTC unveils Puja tour package to Sikkim & Dooars

Jalpaiguri: The Tourism department of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has unveiled an exciting new package for tourists as Puja approaches. The Terai Dooars region boasts numerous picturesque tourist destinations and this year, for the first time, the neighbouring state of Sikkim has been added to the itinerary.



Authorities responded to the growing demand from tourists by creating a total of 15 to 20 routes connecting Terai Dooars and Sikkim. Moreover, to cater to the increasing interest in tourism, two buses have been dedicated to each — Siliguri depot, Jalpaiguri depot, and Cooch Behar depot. Additionally, taxi services will be introduced from Bagdogra Airport, NJP Station, and Tenzing Norgay Bus Stand.

The Jalpaiguri Depot of NBSTC will offer weekly tours to destinations such as Lava, Lolegaon, Jhalong, Bindu, as well as package tours centered around Dooars Jungle, historical sites, Jaldapara, jungle safaris, Jaigaon, Phuentsholing, among others, tailored to the preferences of tourists.

These tours also include visits to temples like Jatileswar and Jalpesh, as well as a jungle safari centered around Gorumara.

Partha Pratim Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC, announced: “We will have two buses stationed at the three depots in Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, and Cooch Behar, offering both AC and non-AC options.

Additionally, NBSTC is now facilitating visits to various tourist areas in Sikkim, including Gangtok and Nathula, which is a first. Tourists will be transported to Sikkim by NBSTC buses and then transferred to other vehicles from there. This package includes not only the well-known spots in Terai and Dooars but also some new and exciting destinations. We have established around 15 to 20 different routes, offering two nights and three days or one night and two days packages. We’ve collaborated with a private company to make this entire experience seamless.”

He also expressed confidence that this innovative package would lead to an increase in tourist

numbers, with tours commencing from ‘Mahalaya’.