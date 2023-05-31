NBSTC to trademark its logo after rejig

In a bid to stop private bus owners from copying the logo of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), the corporation is going to trademark their logo. The writing font of NBSTC on the buses will also be changed. The font will be copyrighted, said Dipankar Piplai, managing director of NBSTC.

“Logos of large sizes will be placed in front of all government buses. We are sending the NBSTC logo for the trademark. Besides, we are entirely changing the font and style of the writing of the name of the organisation. After the rewrite, it will be sent for copyright,” said Piplai.

Complaints are raised that non-government buses painted in blue and white colours with a logo similar to NBSTC are plying on the road to confuse passengers. These buses are copied in such a way that there is no way to understand them from a distance whether it is a govt bus or not.

Few of these buses even ply with names like NBBT, NBGT, or NBSTG written on them to confuse the people further. In order to resolve the issue, this initiative has been taken by the authority.