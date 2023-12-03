‘NBSTC to start Balurghat-Siliguri and Balurghat-Cooch Behar night bus service’

BALURGHAT: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is going to start Balurghat-Siliguri and Balurghat-Coch Behar night bus service as there is no night bus service on these two routes, said chairman of NBSTC Partha Pratim Roy during his visit to Balurghat on Saturday.



“AC night bus services will be provided to Balurghat-Siliguri and Balurghat-Cooch Behar routes. Besides, Balurghat NBSTC terminus will be renovated. I have taken up an initiative to make the bus stand commercially usable. Funds have been sought from the state government for building modern infrastructure as Balurghat depot earned well in November,” he said. He said that the NBSTC is planning to start new bus service to the tourist spots of Gour Banga to increase its income. According to him, the long route NBSTC buses can be tracked like trains.

“Where a bus is located can be seen on the mobile phone. Currently, the NBSTC is doing that work. The entire process will be completed within the next six months. Once the new system is introduced, the passengers will know where the bus is and when it will arrive,” he said.

Currently, about 550 buses of the NBSTC are running on the road while 73 new buses will be provided shortly, he informed.

“Out of 73, 43 buses will be provided in the first phase,” he said. Answering a question about several private buses running in imitation of NBSTC buses, he said that the colour of the private bus can be the same but the passengers are requested to board the bus after seeing the logo and if anyone imitates the logo, action will be taken against them.