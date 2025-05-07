NBSTC to set up multi-fuel station in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to establish a multi-fuel station, including petrol, diesel, CNG filling facilities and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, on its premises in Cooch Behar. Work on the project has already commenced.

This initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). On Tuesday, NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy, along with officials from BPCL and the transport corporation, conducted an on-site inspection at the proposed location—the New Bus Terminus at NBSTC’s Cooch Behar depot on Suniti Road. Once completed, the facility will enable NBSTC to refuel its vehicles internally, thereby reducing dependency on external fuel sources. In addition to petrol and diesel pumps, the station will also feature a CNG filling point and electric vehicle charging systems. This integrated approach is expected to significantly lower operational costs for the corporation.

Chairman Roy stated: “Alongside petrol and diesel pumps, a CNG station and EV charging systems will be built at the new bus terminus. Bharat Petroleum will carry out the construction work. Their officials have already inspected the site, and construction will begin shortly.” He further added that the success of this project in Cooch Behar may pave the way for similar developments in other locations across North Bengal.