NBSTC to run Siliguri to Darj via Mirik bus services

Darjeeling: On the heels of Siliguri to Darjeeling via Tindharia bus services, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is all set to start Siliguri to Darjeeling via Mirik services. Along with local residents, this service will emerge as a big boon for budget tourists who want to catch a glimpse of the lake town of Mirik enroute to Siliguri or while coming up to Darjeeling from Siliguri.



“We had a meeting at the Pintail village in Siliguri with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) authorities where different issues were raised by them. One of the issues was that local drivers have been complaining that buses cause traffic jams on the Siliguri-Darjeeling via Rohini route. The GTA had requested us to divert some services. Accordingly, we have diverted two services through the Hill Cart road via Tindharia. Very soon we will divert some services via Mirik,” stated Dipankar Piplai, Managing Director, NBSTC, while talking to Millennium Post.

At present there are two services operating between Darjeeling and Siliguri via Tindharia.

Incidentally, local taxi drivers have been constantly complaining that the buses cause traffic jams on the road and have even launched agitations demanding that the buses be taken off this route. The buses however are a boon to local residents residing in the villages and settlements along the route along with budget tourists. Especially during tourist season commuting becomes difficult in the Hills, with full taxis with hardly any space for daily commuters to midway destinations. While the fare of a shared taxi from Darjeeling to Siliguri via Rohini is Rs 250 per passenger, NBSTC charges Rs 104/per passenger for the 68 km journey.

Mirik is also a popular day visit destination from both Siliguri and Darjeeling. Tourists also prefer to visit Mirik on their way back to Siliguri.

At present this is possible by either booking a taxi or break journey by taxi. Mirik is 49 km from Darjeeling town and 44 km from Siliguri. At present there are 15 NBSTC bus services to Darjeeling, including 9 from the Siliguri depot; 3 from the Darjeeling depot; a Kalimpong to Siliguri service via Darjeeling and one Jalpaiguri to Siliguri service via Darjeeling.

Along with this there is one Siliguri to Mirik service; 4 Siliguri to Kalimpong services and 2 Siliguri to Gangtok, Sikkim services of the NBSTC.