NBSTC to open new bus depot at Dalkhola

Raiganj: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to open a new bus depot in Dalkhola, located in North Dinajpur district at a cost of Rs 9.68 crore. The depot will be established on a 2-acre plot owned by NBSTC in Ward No. 12 of Dalkhola municipality. This move is seen as a response to the long-standing demands of local residents, as Dalkhola is an important commercial town close to the



Bihar border.

Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi and vice chairman of the NBSTC board of directors, confirmed the development and mentioned that the Raiganj depot’s infrastructure would also undergo improvements. Paul emphasised the significance of Dalkhola as a key transport hub, noting that several long-distance buses, both NBSTC-operated and private, traveling between Siliguri and Kolkata, use Dalkhola as an important stop.

Despite this, Dalkhola lacks an NBSTC depot, a need voiced by locals for a long time. The demand has been particularly strong as residents from neighbouring Bihar districts like Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia frequently visit Dalkhola for business and take advantage of its road connectivity.

Swadesh Sarkar, chairman of the Dalkhola Municipality stated: “After meeting with NBSTC officials, it was agreed to establish the depot. However, the NBSTC urged the municipality to develop the necessary infrastructure for the project. In response, the state Urban Development department sanctioned a Rs 9.68 crore fund to set up the infrastructure. Construction work is expected to commence soon, with close coordination between the municipality and NBSTC officials”.