NBSTC to launch volvo bus service from North Bengal to Jagannath Dham

Cooch Behar: In a major initiative to boost tourism and improve connectivity, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to launch Volvo bus services from North Bengal to the Jagannath Dham in Digha. The service aims to provide people of North Bengal with easier access to both the temple and the seaside destination.

The State Transport Corporation has announced that six Volvo buses will be allotted to NBSTC for this purpose. If all goes as planned, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to inaugurate the new service during her upcoming visit to North Bengal.

NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy shared the development on social media, stating: “It is great news that six Volvo buses have been allocated to NBSTC. The buses have already arrived. The detailed schedule will be announced soon.”

According to Transport Corporation sources, while there was initially a plan to run services between Digha and Puri, the route has been revised. The new plan includes operating Volvo buses twice a week from key North Bengal towns — Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Raiganj and Malda — to Digha.

Currently, most districts in North Bengal lack direct bus or train connectivity to Digha, forcing travellers to rely on private travel agencies. The upcoming service by NBSTC is expected to fill this gap and make travel to the coastal town more convenient and affordable. The announcement has been met with enthusiasm, especially among those eager to explore the Jagannath Dham and enjoy the sea view.

The launch of this direct, government-operated service is seen as a significant step towards bridging the regional connectivity divide.