NBSTC to launch Raiganj-Digha Volvo bus service

Raiganj: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to launch a new Volvo AC bus service connecting Raiganj to Digha via Kolkata, commencing on May 30. This initiative aims to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers from North Dinajpur to the coastal town of Digha, eliminating the need for break journeys.

The 42-seater luxury Volvo bus is equipped with modern amenities, including push-back seats, balloon suspension, mobile charging points, an automatic fire extinguishing system and complimentary drinking water and blankets. Tickets for the inaugural journey have been fully booked through online platforms, reflecting the high demand for this direct service.

Gautam Paul, vice-chairman of NBSTC’s Board of Directors, stated: “The introduction of such Volvo buses from North Bengal to Digha marks a significant development under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. This service will operate from Raiganj on Mondays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and from Digha on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 3 pm.”

It is reported that the fare for the Raiganj-Digha route is set at ₹1,380. However, passengers can avail a special discounted fare of ₹1,070 until June 15. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance long-distance travel options for residents of North Bengal.

Sumit Bhowmick, Divisional Manager of NBSTC’s Raiganj depot, highlighted the advanced features of the new service and stated: “This new VOLVO bus service will offer comfort and convenience to passengers.

We noted that the demand for tickets is increasing daily, underscoring the community’s enthusiasm for this direct connection to Digha.”