NBSTC to launch ‘Ladies Special Bus’ services ahead of Durga Puja

SILIGURI: With the aim of ensuring safety of women who regularly travel in buses, North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is going to launch “Ladies Special Bus” services ahead of Durga Puja.



The announcement was made following the meeting of board members held at the State Guest House, Siliguri, on Thursday. Partha Pratim Roy, the chairman of NBSTC, outlined various measures to improve passenger services.

The service will commence after Vishwakarma Puja. Initially, the buses will operate on three routes: Siliguri to Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar to Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar to Dinhata. Each bus will have 40 seats with a female conductor and in the future, female drivers. The buses will run primarily during office hours. Other buses run by NBSTC will have at least four seats reserved exclusively for women.

“Initially, we have launched these ladies’ special buses on three routes. In the future, we will launch such buses on more routes,”

said Roy.

He also announced several other services, including plans to introduce electric bus services by 2025. To enhance security in long-route buses to Assam and Nepal, CCTV cameras will be installed in the buses, with an initial investment of Rs 25 lakh allocated for this purpose. In a bid to further modernise the fleets, NBSTC will acquire 12 new rocket buses, consisting of 6 AC and 6 non-AC, with three of the AC buses operating from Siliguri and the remaining three from Cooch Behar to Kolkata. The buses will be launched on September 18. Additionally, 30 CNG buses

will be purchased.

A new bus service from Delo, Kalimpong, to Siliguri will start on October 3. Bus service to Bhutan and Bangladesh will also start in the future. During the Durga Puja festival, all NBSTC employees will receive bonuses, stated Roy.