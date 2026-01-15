NBSTC to launch its first Volvo sleeper bus service

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to introduce Volvo sleeper bus services for the first time in its history. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will virtually inaugurate six new Volvo sleeper buses from Siliguri on Friday.

The announcement was made by NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy during a press conference held on Thursday. He stated that while NBSTC had already introduced Volvo seating services earlier, the launch of sleeper coaches marks a significant expansion of the corporation’s premium transport facilities, made possible with the support of the state government.

According to Roy, the six Volvo sleeper buses were procured at a total cost of approximately Rs 11.36 crore, with each bus costing around Rs 1.89 crore. The buses are scheduled to reach the Cooch Behar Central Bus Terminus at around 3pm on Friday, where the virtual inauguration by the Chief Minister will take place. “This is a historic moment for NBSTC, as sleeper Volvo buses are being introduced for the first time,” Roy said. He added that the existing Volvo seating buses will continue to operate from Siliguri, while the newly introduced sleeper buses will be operated from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri.

The chairman further informed that details regarding fares and operating schedules will be finalised after the inauguration and commencement of services. Highlighting the corporation’s financial performance, Roy said NBSTC achieved a record-breaking revenue of Rs 16.39 crore in December 2025.

“This is the second-highest monthly revenue ever generated by the corporation and reflects our steady growth,” he noted.