NBSTC to launch daily AC bus services from 3 North Bengal towns from June 15

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to introduce air-conditioned bus services from three towns of North Dinajpur district to Siliguri, beginning June 15.

The new routes will connect Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Raiganj to Siliguri, offering enhanced comfort and convenience to daily commuters and travellers. According to NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy, the initiative is being rolled out in response to strong public demand. “Air-conditioned buses will operate daily from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Raiganj to Siliguri starting June 15. A total of four buses will be deployed initially,” Roy confirmed. Sources within NBSTC revealed that a total of nine AC buses were procured in phases following the formation of the current state government. However, many of these buses developed mechanical issues shortly after deployment.

Three of these buses have now been selected for repair and will be reinstated on the new routes. Currently, NBSTC operates daily AC bus services between Siliguri and Kolkata. Expanding on this, the corporation also introduced Volvo services from Siliguri to Digha via Kolkata. Similar Volvo buses will also run from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar to Digha, passing through Siliguri. This move will lead to an increase in the number of long-distance luxury buses connecting Siliguri to major destinations. AC bus services between Cooch Behar and Siliguri had been operational in the past. The resumption of this service has been welcomed by passengers, who view it as a much-needed improvement in regional connectivity.