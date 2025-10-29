NBSTC to launch AC lounge, cafeteria and dormitory by mid-November: Chairman

Siliguri: Passengers at the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus in Siliguri will soon enjoy improved amenities as the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to introduce several new facilities by mid-November. The terminus will soon have an air-conditioned waiting lounge, a cafeteria and a 12-bedded dormitory for travellers. Partha Pratim Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC made this announcement during a Press conference held at the terminus on Wednesday.

“Despite being one of the most important bus termini in North Bengal, the facility lacked basic passenger amenities like a lounge and cafeteria. We have decided to establish these facilities using our existing infrastructure to ensure better comfort for passengers,” Roy said.

The new additions are aimed at enhancing the travel experience for passengers and tourists alike while increasing the overall value and utility of the terminus.

In addition to the infrastructural upgrades, the NBSTC has also increased the number of Siliguri-Mirik buses from one to three, enabling six trips daily on the route. A special service to Kalimpong via Mirik will also be introduced, taking the total to seven trips along this corridor.

Roy further mentioned that NBSTC buses have resumed services over the newly constructed Hume pipe bridge at Dudhiya, which had earlier been disrupted due to landslides.

“Owing to the landslides, we were unable to operate buses on the Mirik route since October 5. Now that the situation has improved, we’ve resumed operations from today,” he said.

Adding to the excitement for travellers, the Chairman also announced that NBSTC will launch a new tourism initiative titled “Sabujer Pothe Hatchhani” from December 1. The package will include travel, food, lodging and sightseeing across various scenic destinations in the hills and plains of North Bengal. Local tour operators and vehicle owners will be engaged in the venture, ensuring a pocket-friendly experience for tourists.

With these developments, the NBSTC aims to transform Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus into a modern, passenger-friendly hub and promote sustainable tourism across North Bengal.