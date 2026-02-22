NBSTC to introduce smart card, ending disputes over change

Cooch Behar: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to introduce a smart card system to curb daily disputes between passengers and bus conductors over fare and change across North Bengal routes. The smart cards will be introduced from February 26. The move comes amid frequent complaints regarding small change on several routes, particularly Cooch Behar–Siliguri and Jalpaiguri–Siliguri. The fare from Cooch Behar to Siliguri is Rs 119, while the Jalpaiguri–Siliguri fare stands at Rs 37. Passengers often object to paying Rs 120 instead of Rs 119, and conductors face difficulty returning Rs 1 or Rs 3 due to the persistent shortage of coins.



With hundreds of commuters travelling daily, the lack of small change has led to repeated altercations between passengers and bus staff.

To address the issue and promote digital transactions, NBSTC will introduce rechargeable smart cards, similar to those used in the Kolkata Metro Rail.

The service will be officially launched on February 26. Passengers can purchase the debit card–sized smart card for Rs 80. Once recharged with a desired amount, commuters can travel without purchasing paper tickets or standing in queues at ticket counters.

NBSTC Managing Director Dipankar Piplai said the initiative aims to encourage cashless transactions and eliminate disputes over change “Initially, the service will begin from Cooch Behar. There are plans to expand it to Siliguri in phases,” he stated.

Chairman Partha Pratim Roy added that the first 15 passengers on the inauguration day will receive the card ceremonially. A dedicated counter for issuing and recharging smart cards will be opened at the Cooch Behar Central Bus Terminus.

Regular commuters have welcomed the move. Sanjay Mondal, a daily passenger, said the smart card system would bring relief from recurring fare-related problems and make travel more convenient across North Bengal.