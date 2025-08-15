NBSTC to introduce QR code payments to address change issues

Cooch Behar: Passengers travelling on several North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) routes have been facing difficulties due to the unavailability of small change for fares. On certain routes, fares are set at Rs 119, while on others they are Rs 33 or Rs 34, creating problems for both passengers and conductors in returning exact amounts. As a result, commuters are often forced to pay round figures.

To resolve this issue, NBSTC is set to introduce an online payment system through QR codes. The plan includes installing QR code scanners at bus stand ticket counters on routes where such problems are most frequent. The work has already begun with the help of a private organisation.

NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy said: “The fare from Cooch Behar to Siliguri is Rs 119, but passengers have to pay Rs 120 because Rs 1 change is not available. Similar issues exist on other routes, with shortages of Rs 1 or Rs 2. We have received complaints from several places. QR code scanners will be installed at ticket counters for buses plying on these routes. Discussions with a private organisation are underway to complete the work before Durga Puja.”

According to corporation sources, strict measures will be taken to ensure that passengers are not charged more than the officially approved fare.