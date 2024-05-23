NBSTC to introduce first CNG bus in North Bengal

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to introduce the first CNG bus in North Bengal in the first week of June. In the initial phase, six CNG buses are scheduled to arrive shortly. Two of them will operate along the Cooch Behar to Siliguri route. The corporation plans to deploy the remaining four buses on the Baharampur to Kolkata route for the time being.



Dipankar Piplai, Managing Director of NBSTC, stated: “In the first phase, two CNG buses will be arriving in Cooch Behar in the next few days. A gas refueling station has been established at Pundibari for CNG buses. It will be utilised initially. Additionally, if gas refuelling centres are established in different districts of North Bengal, it will facilitate the operation of these buses there.”

Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of NBSTC, mentioned: “A total of 30 CNG buses are anticipated to arrive. Among them, two buses will reach Cooch Behar in the next few days and will serve the Cooch Behar-Siliguri route. All arrangements have been made to commence CNG bus services in North Bengal by June. Moreover, 12 AC buses and ‘rocket buses’ are expected to be added. The older buses will be phased out and the new buses will operate between Siliguri and Kolkata. Additionally, it will be possible to reintroduce AC buses on the Siliguri-Kolkata route.”

According to NBSTC sources, refuelling poses a significant challenge for CNG bus services due to the insufficient number of refueling stations in the region. Some private organisations are working on developing these stations in various locations and initial plans involve utilising them.

However, the absence of refueling stations would hinder the operation of buses on these routes, emphasising the importance of establishing such facilities for running CNG buses effectively.