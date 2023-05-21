NBSTC to introduce 36 CNG buses in June

jalpaiguri: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is all set to introduce 36 CNG buses. The State Transport Department has provided an amount of Rs. 12 crore for this purpose. A tender has already been conducted for these buses. Parthapratim Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC, has announced that the green buses will be operational within the next month.



NBSTC consists of four divisions: Cooch Behar, Siliguri, Raiganj, and Baharampur. Through these divisions, NBSTC provides transportation services to the public using approximately 700 buses. According to sources from the corporation, the daily increase in petrol and diesel prices has compelled the corporation to raise bus fares. Moreover, the pollution caused by petrol and diesel is a growing concern. The decision to run buses that use compressed natural gas (CNG) has been made considering these. Parthapratim Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC stated: “If the Baharampur division is excluded, the remaining divisions do not have infrastructure for CNG refilling. Hence, the buses will initially operate from the Baharampur division. Efforts will be made to establish refilling infrastructure in the remaining divisions as well.”

For this a total of seven depots, including Falakata, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Siliguri, have been selected. An amount of Rs 6 crore has been earmarked in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of depots. Work will commence promptly once the allocation is received. The Chairman also added: “Once these buses are operational, fuel expenses will significantly reduce, providing convenience to the general public and potentially increasing revenue.”