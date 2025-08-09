NBSTC to hike wages for about 500 contract workers before Durga Puja

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) will revise wages for contract workers in line with the state government’s Labour department norms from next year. The decision was taken at the corporation’s 235th board meeting.

From next month, the wages of contract workers will rise by Rs 500. Around 500 contract workers and security personnel are on NBSTC’s rolls. Wages for temporary contractors and mechanics will also go up by Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 by December.

“Our priority is worker welfare,” NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy said.

“From January, contract workers will get wages as per state labour rules.”

He added: “Security guards now get Rs 10,000, up from Rs 9,500. From January, it will be Rs 11,500.”

The board also cleared a smart card scheme to be rolled out before Durga Puja. “Passengers will be able to preload money and use the card to buy tickets on any government bus in the state,” Roy said. On publicity plans, Roy remarked: “With the Chief Minister’s nod, NBSTC vehicles will carry ads for state schemes like Kanyashree and Lakshmi Bhandar.” NBSTC is also adding to its fleet. “We have received six Volvos and have requested six more,” Roy confirmed.